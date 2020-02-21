Home

Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
William E. Marchant Jr.

William E. Marchant Jr. Obituary
William E. Marchant, Jr., 91, a lifelong resident of Newton Centre, MA passed peacefully at his home on the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2020 and joins his loving wife Janet (DeArmas) Marchant of 46 years. Loving father of Madelena G. Marchant of Newton, William E. Marchant, III and his wife, Lyn, of Billerica, Clark F. Edrehi of New York City, Charles J. Edrehi and his wife, Pamela, of Framingham. Devoted brother (Bub), to Grace M. (Marchant) Yaglou of Barre. Loving Papa to Jena-renee Edrehi, Christina L. Edrehi, Sophia G. Marchant, Katya L. Marchant, Erica Antonellis & Louis Antonellis, Jr. Cherished uncle to Susan Waddell, Peter Yaglou, William Yaglou & Geoffrey Yaglou, and many grandnieces and nephews. Dearest friend and companion to Rose Plati. And extended family on the West coast and many dear friends. He loved everything life had to offer; camping, boating, fishing, hunting and anything outdoors, but most of all his love for family. Visiting hours were held at Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home 465 Centre Street Newton Corner on Thurs, Feb. 13th 4-7PM. A Funeral Mass was held on Fri, Feb. 14th at 10:30AM at Sacred Heart Church 1317 Centre Street Newton Centre followed by burial in Saint Marys Cemetery Needham. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Willian E Marchant Jr to the DAV, VA Regional Office, JFK Federal Bldg, Government Ctr., Boston, MA 02203 or DAV.org/donate would be greatly appreciated. To share a memory of Bill, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com.
Published in The Newton Tab from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020
