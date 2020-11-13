1/
William J. Axt
William J. Axt of Brooksby Village in Peabody, formerly of Needham and Newton Centre, died peacefully at Brooksby Village on November 1, 2020 with his family by his side at the age of 107. Bill was the husband of the late A. Emily (Heenan) Axt, son of the late W. J. Axt and Inez (Carley) Axt and brother of the late Robert Carley Axt. He is survived by his two daughters, Barbara (Axt) McTighe and her late husband Dennis of Ipswich, MA and Caroline R. Axt of Needham, grandson John and his wife Kimberly, and his great-grandsons Andrew and Christopher all of Ipswich. He also leaves 10 nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Friday, November 20th at 11am. Visitation will be held from 10 |11am prior to the service. All attendees must adhere to proper COVID-19 guidelines, including proper social distancing and all attendees must wear a mask. Interment will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bills name may be made to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 of Danvers, MA or The Charles River Center, 59 East Militia Heights, Needham MA 02492. For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Bill, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Newton Tab from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
