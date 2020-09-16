William Roger Magee Turner, age 81, a lifelong resident of West Newton, MA, passed on September 6, 2020. Magee was the 14th child born to William George and Hollie Alston Turner. Bill graduated from Newton High School Class of 1957 and looked forward to monthly luncheons with classmates. Magee also completed continuing education courses at Harvard University and Northeastern University. Magee was married to the former Nancy Gray for 52 years. This marriage was blessed with three children: Sharon, Michael, and Donna. Magee drove trucks for Chets Express for 15 years. Magee retired after a 30-year career with Boston Edison where he worked in South Boston on underground cables. Magees last promotion was to Troubleshooting Supervisor. During these years, Magee made lasting friends. Magee was a lifelong member of Myrtle Baptist Church, West Newton. Magee served as the Chairman of the Trustee Board and Trustee Board member for years. Magee served on the Usher Board, sang in the Mens Choir, and was Co-Chairman of the Church Fish Fry. Magee was a charter member of the Old Dudes, a group of men who grew up in The West Newton Villiage. Magee proudly wore his Old Dudes cap tilted just a bit to the side. Magee started the annual Turner Mens Cookout. Magee enjoyed seeing the men of the family fellowship together. Magee would bring back old memories by telling great stories. Magee established Bills Nice Ride, a limousine service, which he operated during his retirement years. Magees clients were impressed because he could get to any location anywhere avoiding traffic for an on-time arrival. Magee was Mr. GPS before google maps were invented. Magee was preceded in death by 11 siblings. Magees memory is cherished by his devoted wife Nancy. Children: Sharon L. Taylor, Michael A. Taylor, and Donna Marie Turner. Two granddaughters: Mackenzie Renae Wynn, and Janae Jordan Turner. Siblings: June T. Lowe, Joan T. (Jesse) Banks, and Thomas (Etheline) Turner. Siblings-in-law: Joan (Joaquin-Jack) Rozario, and Donald A. (Lorry Nelson) Gray. Only living aunt: Arleemah (Muhammad) Shakoor. Special Cousin: Mary Alice Price. Forty-four nieces and nephews, church family, and a community of friends. A graveside service was held at the Newton Cemetry on September 18, 2020. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Burke Family Funeral Homes, 1479 Washington Street, West Newton, MA. Donations in the memory of William Roger Turner may be made to either: The Myrtle Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 21 Curve Street, West Newton, MA 02465 or The Turner Family Reunion Scholarship Fund, ? Ronald Alston, 4150 Oakmont Ct, Clarkson, GA 30021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store