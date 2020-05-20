Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William V. Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William V. Lewis Obituary
8/6/1953-5/15/20, William (Billy) Vernon Lewis was born to Charles Lewis, Jr. and Vera Smith Lewis in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Three other children joined the family two of them whom are alive, Charles H. Lewis, III and Joan E. Lewis-Heard; and Kenneth Smith who predeceased Billy. Billy attended school and was raised in Newton Massachusetts and lived and worked most of his life in Newton, Waltham and Watertown, Massachusetts. Billy never married or had children, and leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and his beloved companion Kristen.
Published in The Newton Tab from May 20 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -