8/6/1953-5/15/20, William (Billy) Vernon Lewis was born to Charles Lewis, Jr. and Vera Smith Lewis in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Three other children joined the family two of them whom are alive, Charles H. Lewis, III and Joan E. Lewis-Heard; and Kenneth Smith who predeceased Billy. Billy attended school and was raised in Newton Massachusetts and lived and worked most of his life in Newton, Waltham and Watertown, Massachusetts. Billy never married or had children, and leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and his beloved companion Kristen.
Published in The Newton Tab from May 20 to May 27, 2020