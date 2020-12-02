Dr. Yefim Magitsky, On the evening of November 19, 2020, the city of Newton lost one of its longtime residents, Dr. Yefim Magitsky. Dr. Magitsky was a renowned psychiatrist, talented poet, loving husband, father and grandfather, a devoted friend, and a wonderful, kind human being. Dr. Magitsky came to the US from the Soviet Union in 1979 as a political refugee. He started his new life in this country with no money or possessions. In order to practice medicine again he had to prove his medical degree - pass grilling certification exams, and then to go through four years of exhausting residency training. Finally, he was licensed to practice his beloved psychiatry. His office almost instantly became overwhelmed with patients, who loved "Dr. Yefim." Patients came in drones, seeking his care, and he couldnt say "no" to anyone. That was his nature. Yefim (Fima) could not say "no" to anyone - not to his friends, not to his family and not to his patients. And then, after long days seeing patients in his office, then he came home & immersed himself into his other passion - of writing poetry. Fima was a very accomplished, talented poet. Hes published several books of poetry and had a number of his poetry recitals around Boston area. Some of his poems were put to music and became songs. All proceeds from his recitals and books he donated to charitable causes. Fimas zest for life, his warmth and his kindness were contagious. Being in Fimas presence always was a very happy occasion. He will be so greatly missed by so many: his family, his friends, his patients... But he left to each one of us a little piece of his big heart, and we will carry the wonderful memory of him for as long as we live. Slava Gaufberg on befall of friends and Russian Jewish Community Foundation



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store