Daniel S. Sanford, 30, of Marlboro, died peacefully at home on April 2, 2019. Son of Stephen P. and Jill J. (Johnson) Sanford of Mattapoisett (formerly of Hopkinton), Dan lived in Hopkinton most of his life before moving to Marlboro seven years ago. For many years Dan participated in activities sponsored by the Employment Options organization in Marlboro. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially when visiting his grandparents at Newfound Lake in New Hampshire and at Buzzards Bay in Wareham. Dan loved music, playing video games with his friends, and was a car enthusiast from an early age. He always looked forward to playing with his family dog Jazzy, and his sisters dog Riley. Dan will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kara Sanford of North Attleboro; his brother, Sean Sanford of Mattapoisett; his paternal grandparents, E. Lorraine (Spaulding) Sanford and the late George B. Sanford, of Wareham; his maternal grandparents, E.A. Pete and Ruth (Potvin) Johnson of Bonita Springs, FL; his aunts and uncles, Richard and Margie Sanford of Taunton; Bill and Denise Sanford of Norton, David and Juliet Johnson of Spring, TX; and Wayne and Nicole Johnson of Naples, FL; his cousins, Amy Johnson, her husband Johnny Manzanarez and their son Tyler of Key West, FL; Eric Sanford and Renee Sanford of Norton; and Dans friends and staff at 509 Lincoln St., Marlboro. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 11, 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals in Mattapoisett at 50 County Road/Route 6. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a burial at Cushing Cemetery, Mattapoisett, MA. Donations may be made in Dans memory to Mobile Ministries of New Bedford, 884 Kempton St, New Bedford, MA 02740 (mobile-ministries.org), Employment Options, 82 Brigham St., Marlboro, MA 01752 (employmentoptions.org), or The Kennedy Donovan Center, 1 Commercial St, Foxboro, MA 02035 (kdc.org). For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in The Northborough Villager from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019