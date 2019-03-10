|
Gordon J Brusso died March 4th 2019 at Portland Maine Medical Center Portland ME. He was born July 25th 1947, in Salem MA the son of the late Joseph and Emma (Boucher) Brusso. Gordon attended the Salem MA school system, enjoyed sports, particularly candlepin bowling. He held the record for the highest single string ever bowled of 206 at the time of 1965. His favorite teams included The Patriots, The Red Sox and The Celtics. He loved music, classic movies, The Wizard of Oz a favorite, hiking, walking, and in gen- eral people. Prior to moving to Sanford in 2013, Gordon resided in Wellington FL for 10 years and worked at Publix food store. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Carol Mead, Marilyn Sheldon, and brothers Bradford and Robert. Surviving sisters Joyce and her husband George Merit, of Danvers MA, David and his wife Claudia of South Hampton NH, Donna Boudrot, Katherine and her husband Thaddeus Drabkowski of Hollywood FL , Rodney of Lisbon ME and his wife Carol, Jeanne, wife of Bradford and Linda, wife of Robert. He is survived by his ex-wife Liz Kimball of Haverhill MA and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the New England area. The family wishes to thank especially the staff of the Gibson Pavilion and Special Care Unit at the Portland Maine Medical Center for the kind, gentle and compassionate care Gordon received while in their care. Visiting hours for the Celebration of Gordons life will be held 1:30-4 Sunday March 17, at The Sunset Towers Community Room 941 Main St Sanford Maine 04073. To offer condolences and share memories with the family please go to www.coastalcremationservices.com. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to:Maine Medical Center Gibson Unit 22 Bramhall St Portland ME 04102
Published in The North Shore Sunday from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019