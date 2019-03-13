Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 767-0020
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:15 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
127 S. Franklin St. (Rt 37)
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Schulte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Schulte

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis J. Schulte Obituary
Francis J. Schulte, of Norwell, died suddenly March 9, 2019 at the age of 94. Frank was born in Iowa and was raised and educated in South Dakota. After graduating high school in 1943, he served in the US Navy as a CB in the South Pacific during WWII. Frank went on to work in the construction trades as a pipefitter in Union Local 537 and also pursued his passion for singing at the New England Conservatory of Music. He performed in many different local theater and music productions throughout his life and received glowing reviews for his performances. He also conducted a 60-voice boys choir and brass choir at Holy Name parish in W. Roxbury for 19 years and later became choir director and soloist at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree and St. Michael Church, Avon. After his retirement as a pipefitter, he served as Director of Properties for the Holbrook School System, and later as Veterans Agent in Holbrook for several years. Beloved husband of Anne Barry Schulte. Loving father of Kurt Schulte and John Schulte, both of Weymouth, and Kiersten Blest of S.C. Grandfather of Shawn, Alexia, Rachel, and Sean and great-grandfather of Vaughn. Also survived by his in-laws Dennis and Marilyn Barry of Lakeville and Leo and Lillian Barry of Norwell. Funeral from Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook on Friday, March 15, at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Church, Holbrook at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours held Thursday, March 14, from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment private. Late WWII US Navy veteran. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Norwell Mariner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now