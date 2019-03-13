|
Francis J. Schulte, of Norwell, died suddenly March 9, 2019 at the age of 94. Frank was born in Iowa and was raised and educated in South Dakota. After graduating high school in 1943, he served in the US Navy as a CB in the South Pacific during WWII. Frank went on to work in the construction trades as a pipefitter in Union Local 537 and also pursued his passion for singing at the New England Conservatory of Music. He performed in many different local theater and music productions throughout his life and received glowing reviews for his performances. He also conducted a 60-voice boys choir and brass choir at Holy Name parish in W. Roxbury for 19 years and later became choir director and soloist at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree and St. Michael Church, Avon. After his retirement as a pipefitter, he served as Director of Properties for the Holbrook School System, and later as Veterans Agent in Holbrook for several years. Beloved husband of Anne Barry Schulte. Loving father of Kurt Schulte and John Schulte, both of Weymouth, and Kiersten Blest of S.C. Grandfather of Shawn, Alexia, Rachel, and Sean and great-grandfather of Vaughn. Also survived by his in-laws Dennis and Marilyn Barry of Lakeville and Leo and Lillian Barry of Norwell. Funeral from Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook on Friday, March 15, at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Church, Holbrook at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours held Thursday, March 14, from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment private. Late WWII US Navy veteran. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Norwell Mariner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019