|
|
John Joseph Draheim, 68, lifelong resident of Norwell, passed away on March 1, 2019. He is survived by his stepmother, Mary (Levesque) Draheim of Mashpee; and his wife of almost 50 years, Catherine (MacDonald) Draheim of Norwell. He was the beloved father of John J. Draheim Jr. and his wife Ami of San Antonio, Texas, Doreen Draheim Grant and her husband Stephen Grant of Rockland and Kevin Draheim of Norwell; loving grandfather to seven grandchildren, Madison, Alyssa, William, Jaylynn, Kayla, Libby and Owen; brother to Karlyne Leonard, Denise Cohen, James Draheim, Joseph Draheim, Joyce Draheim, Daniel Levesque, Mary Teresa Levesque, Nancy Radcliffe and Caroline Draheim. John is also survived by loving brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Born December 16, 1950, he was the son of the late John P. Draheim and Denise Rose (Larochelle) Draheim of Norwell. A man with a steadfast work ethic, he was a hardworking man and was a Boilermaker with Local 29 Boston, until he retired. If he wasn't working, he was spending his time working in his yard, planting the garden, riding his tractor, or building his amazing Christmas light display. He got great joy out of doing things for others and bringing a smile to their faces. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Christ, 460 Main St., Norwell, followed by a reception at UCC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Ostomy Associations of America www.ostomy.org. 781-659-2200
Published in The Norwell Mariner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019