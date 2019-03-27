Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Cyr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Cyr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph E. Cyr Obituary
Joseph E. Cyr, age 58, of Norwell, passed away on March 24, 2019, due to injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. Joe was raised in Weymouth and was a 1979 graduate of Archbishop Williams High School. He attended Salem State College, but left to pursue professional hockey. He continued his passion for hockey by coaching youth hockey and at Archbishop Williams High School. Joe was a Local 7 Iron Worker for 30 years before beginning his career as Safety Director for Boss Steel. He was the devoted husband of Jeanne Kelly-Cyr, loving and proud father of Derek and Ryan Cyr, beloved son of the late Joseph Cyr and Rita (Cook) of Weymouth, and the dear brother of William Cyr of Hanover. He is also survived by nieces, aunts, uncle, extended family and many good friends from the rink, the union, and job sites all over town. Memorial visitation held on Saturday, March 30, at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, Rte, 53 in Hanover from 4 - 7 followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and to sign Joe's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Norwell Mariner from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now