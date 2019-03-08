Home

Louise A. (Snell) Scavitto, 79 of Norwell, passed away on March 5, 2019. Born in Boston on December 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Christine (Cameron) Snell. She loved doing arts and crafts. Louise was the beloved wife of Thomas C. Scavitto, Sr. Devoted mother of Thomas C. Scavitto, Jr. of RI and Karen Holmberg and her husband Karl of Fla.. Dear sister of Dorothy Mattos of Taunton and the late Richard Snell. Cherished grandmother of Lauren and Mia Scavitto and the late William Lamson. Louise also leaves several loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover on Tuesday, March 12, from 4 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass celebrated at St. Helen's Church, 383 Washington St., Rte. 53, Norwell on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. Burial in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Norwell Mariner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019
