|
|
Lucy Rutherford Morris died peacefully on March 9, 2019 at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late John Barton Morris, she was the loving mother of Peter Apgar and wife Phyllis of Poulsbo, Wash., Susan Sulc of Norwell, Mary Gleason of Chatsworth, Calif., and the late Andrew Morris of Conn.; adoring grandmother of twelve grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. Lucy was predeceased by her brother Edwin Snyder Rutherford, and sisters Mary Jean Lupo and Phyllis Ann Van Nest. Former resident of Dunellen, N.J., Wayne, N.J., Wyckoff, N.J., and Scituate, she was born September 11, 1918, in Woodhaven, N.Y., to Edwin James Rutherford and Irene Snyder Rutherford. Lucy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed reading, traveling, music, and playing bridge. She loved the outdoors and particularly the beach. Lucy and John spent many happy summers on Martha's Vineyard, where they would host their children and grandchildren. There was always a special place in Lucy's heart for those in need, and she gave generously to many charities. She was especially interested in organizations that promoted conservation, education, healthcare, and justice. Her deep Christian faith sustained her and gave her strength throughout her life. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Lucy at a memorial service on March 30 at 3 p.m. at Harbor United Methodist Church, 55 First Parish Road, Scituate. Interment was held earlier this month. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lucy may be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice (https://nvna.org/) or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/). For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Norwell Mariner from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2019