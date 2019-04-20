Home

McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Helen Catholic Church
383 Washington Street (Route 53),
Norwell, MA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
686 Washington Street
Winchester, MA
View Map
Mildred A. Donahue Obituary
Mildred A. (Cuff) Donahue, 83, of Norwell, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Donahue. Loving daughter of the late Walter and Lydia Cuff. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marie Regan and several nieces and nephews. She was a devoted parishioner at Saint Helen Catholic Church in Norwell and a long time volunteer at the food pantry. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, April 23rd from 4-8 pm at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rt. 123, near state police barracks), Norwell Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24th at 9:00 am at Saint Helen Catholic Church, 383 Washington Street (Route 53), Norwell. Interment Calvary Cemetery, 686 Washington Street, Winchester, MA 01890 @ 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Millies memory may be made to the Friends of Norwell, Norwell Food Pantry, PO Box 644, Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. Cohasset - Norwell 781-383-0200
Published in The Norwell Mariner from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019
