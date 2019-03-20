Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Johnston Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William A. Johnston Jr. Obituary
William Alexander Johnston Jr. 86, of Norwell, died March 17, 2019. He leaves his four sons, William A. Johnston, III of Halifax and his fianc, Erin Fahey; Christopher H. Johnston of Hopedale and his wife, Robin; James I. Johnston of East Freetown and his wife, Kathleen; and Douglas S. Johnston of Newton and his wife, Jessica; and eight grandchildren: Nick, Doug, Alex, Holly, Max, Rachel, Grace and Sarah. Visiting hours held 4 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at McNamara - Sparrell Funeral Home in Norwell (https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/norwell-location). A private family service to be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Bourne on Friday, March 22. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bills memory may be sent to: Harbor House, 11 Condito Road, Hingham, MA. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781- 659-2200
Published in The Norwell Mariner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now