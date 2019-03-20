|
William Alexander Johnston Jr. 86, of Norwell, died March 17, 2019. He leaves his four sons, William A. Johnston, III of Halifax and his fianc, Erin Fahey; Christopher H. Johnston of Hopedale and his wife, Robin; James I. Johnston of East Freetown and his wife, Kathleen; and Douglas S. Johnston of Newton and his wife, Jessica; and eight grandchildren: Nick, Doug, Alex, Holly, Max, Rachel, Grace and Sarah. Visiting hours held 4 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at McNamara - Sparrell Funeral Home in Norwell (https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/norwell-location). A private family service to be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Bourne on Friday, March 22. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bills memory may be sent to: Harbor House, 11 Condito Road, Hingham, MA. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781- 659-2200
Published in The Norwell Mariner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019