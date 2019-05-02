|
|
Lois A. Webber, 60, of Fryeburg, Maine went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2019. Lois passed at home surrounded by her loving family after losing her battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her fun loving personality, bright smile and ability to make anyone laugh. Loiss positive attitude was contagious and she shared it with everyone. Lois was born on June 25, 1958 in Boston, Massachusetts. She is survived by her husband of thirty nine years, Bill Webber; daughter, Mellisa (Webber) Quirk of Northbridge, Massachusetts; daughter, Jeanine Webber of Fryeburg, Maine; grandchildren: Scott, Brianna, Chris, Hannah and Ryan; brother and his wife, Alan and Beth Quaglieri of Walpole; sister and her husband, Janet and Willy Consolvo of Middleboro; brother and his wife, Charles and Marie Gaskill of Boston; brother-in-law and his wife, Ed and Nancy Webber of Walpole; brother-in-law and his wife, Bob and Becky Webber of Wrentham; brother-in-law and his wife, Joe and Deb Webber of Sandwich and brother-in-law Michael Ego of Taunton. Lois is predeceased by parents, Arthur & Muriel Quaglieri and Frank & Marie Gaskill as well as her brother, Arthur Quaglieri and her sister, Jean Ego. Lois grew up in Norwood, where she attended Norwood High School. She later fell in love and married Bill, moved to Wrentham, where she worked for many years as an office manager. In 2004, looking for a slower pace, Lois and Bill moved to Fryeburg, Maine where she enjoyed the surroundings of her new home. Lois worked at Walmart as a customer service manager where she made friends with anyone she came into contact with. She loved to spend her free time laughing and joking with family and friends, playing cards, board games and camping. Lois and her family spent many summers at the beach in Marshfield. Lois left a lasting impression on everyone she came into contact with. There are not enough words to describe how loving and caring Lois truly was. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, May 10th from 4 to 8 pm in the Gillooly Funeral Home at 126 Walpole Street in Norwood, Massachusetts. A Mass to celebrate Lois life will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 11 am in St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 547 Washington Street, Norwood. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Loiss family at www.woodfuneralhome.org and / or www.gilloolyfuneral home.com. In May, a celebration of life will take place in the Mount Washington Valley area, please look for more information to follow in the Conway Daily Sun or an update to this obituary at www.woodfuneralhome.org.
Published in Norwood Bulletin from May 2 to May 9, 2019