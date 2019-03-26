|
Martin W. Feeney, Sr., 79, of Naples, FL & Norwood, MA, died peacefully on St. Patricks Day, March 17, 2019. He was the loving husband of Constance A. (Flint) Feeney. Born in Norwood, MA, he was a son of the late Martin W. Feeney & Claire J. (Heinrich) Feeney. Marty was the Director of the Department of Public Works for the town of Walpole and Milton for many years until his retirement in 2001. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was also a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Marty was an avid golfer belonging to Sharon Country Club in Massachusetts and Vanderbilt Country Club in Florida. He served on several committees at Vanderbilt and was instrumental in the construction of the communitys new Club House and Fitness Center. Marty, a friend to all, always gave of himself spending much of his time volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and Baby Basics of Collier County. In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children: Martin W. Feeney, Jr. & his wife Julie M. of North Attleboro, MA, Daniel M. Feeney & his wife Ellen S. of Medway, MA, and Sean P. Feeney & his wife Toni-Ann of Warren, NJ. Cherished grandfather of Liam M. Feeney, Lylah R. Feeney, Scott M. Feeney, Emily E. Feeney, Connor P. Feeney, Ryan S. Feeney, & Keegan P. Feeney. He was the brother of Marcia J. Gearty of Norwood, MA, Janet C. McTeague of Norwood, MA, and the late Daniel R. Feeney of Walpole, MA. Martys kind soul will be greatly missed but our hearts are filled with wonderful memories and joyful times. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 5 at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Norwood, Massachusetts. A private family burial will follow. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 3 at 11am, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Fund for Xaverian, Xaverian Brothers High School, Westwood, MA or Gift from the Heart, Habitat for Humanity is appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. Williams & Co. Funeral Home, East Providence, RI. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www. jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwood Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019