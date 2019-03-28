|
Paul Gary Foster, M.D, 84, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 20, 2019. His wife, children and grandchildren were with him in body and spirit as he gently closed a life of service. Paul was born in Norwood, Massachusetts, the only child of Doris Ritchie Blasenak and Walter A. Blasenak. His mother worked much of her life managing various departments in a downtown Norwood store. His Dad ran the Town as its Manager. He was proud of both. Paul grew up surrounded by his Ritchie grandparents and doting Aunts and Uncles from both the Ritchie and Groh sides of the family. From each, he learned to value hard and honest work, education, family, food, and faith. Paul attended Norwood public schools and excelled at both schoolwork and sports. Despite Papa Ritchies and Uncle Brads watchful eyes, Paul got a kick out of testing boundaries and loved to tell the story of almost getting caught reading the comics in high school science class, slyly hidden behind his biology text. His attempts at delinquency failed, however, and he attended his beloved Amherst College, graduating in 1956. He thrived at Amherst, playing varsity football and lacrosse, joining Beta Theta Pi where he served as President, serving as the Class Secretary and Christian Council Chairman, and completing his pre-med studies. It was at Amherst that he discovered a lifelong love of literature and poetry, particularly Robert Frost. He passed on his love of learning and words to his children and grandchildren and would tell you the only honest way to complete the NYT crossword puzzle is in pen. Paul began his lifes calling in 1956, attending Tufts University Medical School. Despite the rigors of attending medical school, he dove into the life of the school, serving as Class President, Student Council President and Yearbook Editor. Paul graduated in 1960 and spent the following three years serving in the Army; a portion of his time was at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii and the remainder as Captain and Chief Medical Officer at the U.S. Army Dispensary, Fort Wadsworth, New York. Paul completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in 1964. That same year, Dr. Foster started his private family practice in Wellesley, Mass. He completed his training in Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital several years later. Dr. Foster was an institution in Wellesley. He cared for many, many families over the years; an old-school doctor who made house calls and walked with his patients through their fears and worries over health issues, large and small. He met you with a smile, an outstretched hand and a silly joke, all to ease suffering and create a place of trust and safety. Paul loved serving as the Doc for the Wellesley Red Raider football team for years, and more broadly as the Head School physician for the public school athletic department. He also served Wellesley College, Babson College and Mass Bay. After decades in Wellesley, Paul went on to serve as the Corporate Medical Director for Dennison Manufacturing and several Walk-in medical facilities before starting a new private practice in Harvard. There he served in a variety of leadership roles at Nashoba Hospital, including President of the Medical Staff. He established the first Ethics Committee and the Hospitalist Program. He served on the Strategic Planning and Staff Development Committees and was a member of the Board of Trustees. It was most rewarding to serve patients, but through his leadership roles also enjoyed helping guide and shape the delivery of care for the next generation of providers. Dr. Foster was a Member of the Massachusetts Medical Society for more than 50 years. In retirement, he wore his 50-Year pin on his baseball hat with immense pride. It was an honor to serve so many families over the years. Life outside of medicine was always full. Paul loved reading, golf, gardening, and friends. He built gardens and stone walls wherever he lived, and at the homes of his adult children. Treasured family memories are of Doc/ Dad/ Poppy/ Grandpa covered in mud from a day in the yard and toting small grandchildren in the back of his tractor. He was the consummate goofball; something inherited from his mother and passed down to his children. He danced a mean jig and would crush you with his bear hug. He loved being silly with his grandchildren. He is known to have disrupted more than a few family gatherings with a lesson on how to build a successful pea shooter. In his retirement years, he moved to Maine with his wife Carol and enjoyed reading, church and exploring the state. He lived his last year at the Maine Veterans Home, making his daily rounds to check on all the residents. He was lovingly cared for by the staff there, and in his final weeks, by the most patient and compassionate angels from Hospice of Southern Maine. Pauls wife and family are forever grateful for the tender care provided to us all in his final days. Paul is survived by his wife Carol of Londonderry, NH, his daughter Jan Macleod and her husband Cathel of Cumberland, Maine, his daughter Suzy Blodgett and her husband Arthur of Fiskdale, MA, his son Mark Foster of Crescent City, CA, his son Christopher Foster and his wife Pam of Glen Ridge, NJ, his daughter-in-law Clare Foster of Brighton, MA, stepsons Scott Woods of Folsom, CA and Doug Woods of Lake Worth, FL, and his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will gather to celebrate Paul privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route 1 # 1, Scarborough, ME 0407 or to The Amherst Fund, Amherst College, P.O. Box 5000, Amherst. MA 01002-5000.
Published in Norwood Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019