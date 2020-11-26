Alfred "Al" F. DeMinico, Jr passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home on November 23, 2020 in Melrose, MA. He was 70 years old. Al is survived by his best friend and devoted wife of 41 years Nancy (Macdonald) DeMinico and his loving daughters Lauren Geary and her husband Jonathan of Medfield and Kristen Day and her husband Christopher of Woburn. He was the caring son-in-law of Mildred Macdonald of Melrose and his late father-in-law Theodore. Al was the proud Papa to his cherished grandsons Lorenzo Geary and Nathan Day, and the loving brother of Gary DeMinico of Malden. Al is also survived by countless cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Mildred (Gobbeo) and Alfred F. DeMinico, Sr. of Malden. Al was born on April 11, 1950 in Winchester and grew up in Malden. Throughout Als early years he developed a love for sports, especially the Celtics, as well as the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Not far behind was his passion for cars including drag racing and repairing. It was only fitting that Al worked as an auto mechanic for many years while also serving as the go-to person for family and friends for all car related questions. Years later Al worked as a courier driver, which gave him a knack for always remembering how to get places. Al was famous for giving directions and never getting lost. It wasnt until a career change later in life that Al found his true passion; working in several roles at Triangle, Inc. in Malden with people with disabilities. Triangle was more than a job for Al, it was his second family. It was there that he developed a special bond with his clients; always a passionate advocate and champion. Al was a dedicated part of Triangles softball team, the Bashers, serving as a coach and mentor, and was proud of his involvement with the Special Olympics. His dear friends at Triangle meant more to him than they will ever know. After meeting on a blind date, Al married the love of his life, Nancy, in 1979. They were the perfect pair. The love they shared was undeniable, and their life together was filled with happiness and laughter. Al was an incredible father to his two adoring daughters, Lauren and Kristen and doting son-in-laws Jonathan and Chris. However, some of Als proudest moments were being a Papa to his two beautiful grandsons, Lorenzo and Nathan. They were his pride and joy and filled his heart with endless love. Al enjoyed and took pride in all aspects of yardwork. Get off the grass! was his frequently heard phrase. Al had so much more to live for and share with his family. He will always be remembered as king of the raft, a fun-loving, life of the party, quick witted person, with a magnetic personality. Everybody loved Al and he will be deeply missed by all those who were lucky enough to know him. The family has chosen to keep funeral arrangements private due to the pandemic. A proper memorial will be held for Al at a later time. Please contact Lauren at deminicomemorial@gmail.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, Triangle, Inc. online tribute donations can be made in Als name at triangle-inc.org/donate
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com
.