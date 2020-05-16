Home

Angiolo Angelo Palermo of Woburn, May 12th, 2020 at the age of seventy-nine. Loving father of Jon Palermo and Vincent Palermo. Cherished grandfather of Vinnie, Marisa and Madison Palermo. Former wife and friend Annette Palermo. Dear brother of Vincent Palermo and Antionette Palermo. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Corona Virus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch | Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn.
