Anne T. (Doherty) Butler, 96, a longtime resident of Melrose, Massachusetts, and more recently of Wells, Maine, died on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at her daughters home in Wells, following a brief illness. She led a full life. Anne T. Doherty was born in Dorchester on April 27, 1924. She grew up in Dorchester, where she attended St. Margarets High School, won an international contest for bookkeeping, and graduated in 1942. Anne attended New England Business School (Boston Clerical) for the Conrad-Chandler course of study from 1942-1946. Her coursework included parliamentary law, business accounting, and public speaking. She worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston, where she met Edward A. Butler, who was the love of her life. After a whirlwind romance, Anne and Ed married and celebrated 55 years together before Eds passing in 2007. Upon her marriage, Anne resigned from her position at the Federal Reserve Bank and raised a family of five children. Life was bustling in the Butler household, and Anne was involved in the activities of her children throughout their days at Roosevelt Elementary School, Junior High and Melrose High School. Anne was proud that all five children graduated and went on to college and successful careers and lives. She loved being a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for her daughters. Ever the independent spirit, Anne learned how to drive a car late in life so she could go off on her own shopping adventures as well as spend considerable time visiting with home-bound family and friends. Anne was very active in the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish activities as a CCD teacher and in the Guild. She also served as a co-coordinator of My Brothers Table. An avid Scrabble player, she formed a Scrabble Club which was a big hit among her fellow residents at her assisted living facility. Playing Bridge at the Milano Senior Center in Melrose also gave her great joy. She made many new friends over the decades everywhere she went. A copious reader, Anne kept up on politics, world events, and her beloved New England Patriots and was happy to engage in lively discussions on these. She was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Public Service in 2014. In late June 2020, Anne spent some of her last few weeks with her daughter Karen, who never left her side. This was just the right medicine for her spirit, giving her the companionship she had missed in the pandemic. After being quarantined for months, Anne was now able to have visits with many members of her family as well as enjoy video phone calls so she could see family members who were unable to travel. In July, Anne moved to live with her daughter Susan in Maine, where she entered hospice. Never one to call it quits, Anne had a bucket list of the things she wanted to do, see, and eat! She continued to enjoy family and friend visits and phone calls. Annes faith served her well all her years and it provided her great comfort and peace during her final days. On July 29, 2020, Anne peacefully completed her earthly journey surrounded by her loving family. Anne was the devoted mother to Susan J. Butler (her youngest) and partner Phyllis Murphy of Wells, ME, Stephen E. Butler and fiance Rebecca Butler of Wayland, Thomas M. Butler and his wife Linda (nee Collins), of Simsbury, CT, Karen A. Kelly and her husband Mike of Foxborough, and Ellen M. Vaitkunas and her husband Victor of Milford. She was the loving grandmother 'Nana' to Meghan, Sarah, and Stephen Butler; Mark and Kevin Butler; and Michael Kelly and his wife Sabrina, Timothy Kelly and his wife Nicole, and Caroline (Kelly) Montesano and her husband Marc. She was the great grandmother to Ava, Catherine, and Connor. Anne was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews, but she had an especially close relationship with Diane (Glidden) Cooke, who visited with her frequently and took her on outings. She will be sorely missed by her long-time dear friend Nancy Donovan, who thought of Anne as a big sister. She also leaves behind many cousins, including Margaret Kelly, who was especially close to her. In addition to her husband, Anne was predeceased by her sister Margaret (Doherty) Glidden and her husband Walter, nephews David and Donald Glidden, and brother Philip Doherty and his wife Rosemary, with whom Anne enjoyed going on rides and out to eat. Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Wednesday, August 5th from 4-7PM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, followed by a burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Please wear a mask for all events. In lieu of flowers, kindly make memorial donations in Annes name to the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 11 Grove St., Wakefield, MA 01880; or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com