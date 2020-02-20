|
Arlene A. McGrory 76, of Malden passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Elmhurst Healthcare following a lengthy illness. She is the loving spouse of Karen A. Wheelock with whom she shared 15 years of marriage. Arlene was born November 28, 1943 in Newark, NJ, daughter of the late Thomas J. and Lillian E. (Schoellhamer) McGrory. Arlene was raised by her mother's second husband the late Norman Hacket. She was a resident of Malden for over 25 years previously residing in Medford and Everett. She was raised in New Jersey, a graduate of Woodbridge Senior High School, Woodbridge, NJ, which was just the beginning of her educational journey. She received her diploma in Nursing from Perth Amboy General Hospital in Perth Amboy, NJ. She went onto Russell Sage College in Troy, NY where she earned her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing. Arlene then moved to Malden where she started working as an assistant instructor at Malden Hospital School of Nursing. She continued her educational pursuits and received her Master's Degree of Science in Nursing from Boston University and a Doctorate of Nursing from Boston University. During her career, Arlene taught at other colleges and schools of nursing in the Boston area. Her last employment was as an assistant professor in the undergraduate Department of College of Health Professionals, University of Lowell. She was also the Nursing Supervisor at Mass Eye and Ear in Boston.Arlene had a passion for teaching which she passed on to her students during her teaching career. Arlene belonged to numerous professional and community organizations, ETA Mega Chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau, an international Honor Society of Nursing and The Associates of Thanatology and an advisor for the Learning for Suppor tive Care. Arlene also belonged to Zonta Club of Malden. which is a professional Business Women's International organization. Arlene enjoyed traveling; she combined this with her professional career and lectured all over the country. She presented a research paper at an international Nursing Organization in Vienna. Arlene published a book titled "A Well Model Approach to the Care of the Dying Client." Being a gourmet cook, she had a recipe included in WGBH's "Lights, Camera Kitchen." Arlene kept her sense of humor, her intuitiveness and intellectual curiosity throughout her long struggle with Parkinson's disease. She was much loved by her wife Karen, who had been with Arlene since 1983. They both lived and loved thru many history making events in obtaining civil rights for the LGB Community. Arlene was the step sister of the late Norman P. Hackett, Jr. of Michigan and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM Prayer service in the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To send a message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.
Published in Observer Advocate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020