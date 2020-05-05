Home

Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Holy Cross Cemetery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Sullivan

Barbara A. Sullivan Obituary
Barbara A. (MacIntosh) Sullivan of Malden, May 2, 2020 in her 91st, year. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Somerville Patrolman, John F. Sullivan. Devoted mother of John Boguz of Central City, CO, Kathleen Berry of Woburn, Patti A. Bement, Ellen M. Irvin and her husband Dennis & AnnMarie Anderson and husband Ira, all of Malden. Barbara was the loving sister of the late Janet Bibbo formerly of Pocassett & Patricia Edmunds formerly of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St. Malden. Due to Covid-19 retrictions a private family graveside service will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the local, National MS Society. For obituary: www.weirfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer Advocate from May 5 to May 12, 2020
