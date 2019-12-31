|
Barbara Gail (Pacific) Faso, age 73, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on December 24, 2019, following a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She was born October 14, 1946 in Somerville, Massachusetts to Louis and Gemma (ne Perini) Pacific. She raised her family in Burlington, Massachusetts, and spent her retirement years in Reading, Massachusetts. Barbara loved to be surrounded by people, and spent much of her life helping others. She was always there for anyone in need, often caring for friends and family after surgeries or illness. She regularly volunteered at her daughters schools, and was an active member of the Burlington Junior Womens Club, dedicated to community service. She was recipient of the Reading Volunteer of the Year Award, for her dedication to Reading senior citizens. Barbara worked as manager of Recreation & Employee Services for ITEK Optical Systems in Lexington for many years, and was an officer of the Massachusetts Association of Recreation and Employee Services. She was a Realtor, as well, and investing in real estate was one of her passions. Most of all, Barbara was a devoted grandmother to four grandchildren. She wanted nothing more than to spend time with and nurture them. She took them on numerous trips and adventures, and, for 10 years, provided daily care for her youngest grandson, who has autism. Barbara was the devoted mother of Chri (Faso) Smith and her husband Capt. Kelly Smith of Charlesto- wn, RI and Lisa (Faso) Powers of Woburn. Cherished grandmother of Evan, Aidan and Camryn Olf and Jack Powers. Former wife of Joseph Faso of Burlington. Dear sister of Marylou Keane and her husband Philip of Medford, Carol Dillon and her partner George Barnes of Marstons Mills and the late Bill Pacific and his surviving wife Diane of Wakefield and brother -in -law, Robert Dillon of Woburn . Special Aunt of Kim Eudenbach, Kris Ogonowsky, Bryan Pacific, Lauren Taylor and Brett Pacific. She leaves numerous cousins and close friends, as well. She loved all her family and friends deeply. Please join us in celebrating her life. Calling hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Thursday, January 2nd from 9:00AM - 11:00AM. A private service and burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbaras memory can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital at or to the nonprofit founded by her daughter, Chri - Covenant Solar Initiative - at www.covenantsolar.org. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in Observer Advocate from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020