Carmine Martignetti of Malden, entered into eternal life on Friday, October 11th, 2019 with his loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Carmine was born in Boston, a son of Elena (Iantosca) and the late Beniamino Martignetti of Medford. His early years were spent in the North End of Boston until settling with his family in Medford. He was a graduate of St. Josephs School of Medford, Malden Catholic High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology where he made lifelong friends. Carmine had an extremely strong work ethic that started at an early age, while helping the family business grow and prosper alongside his father, brothers and sisters. Extremely bright with an intellectual curiosity, he was a smart businessman with varied interests in a wide range of projects. Carmine had a keen eye for conceptualizing ideas and getting the job done. He was an admired and respected boss and leader, who was loyal, generous, genuine and humble. Carmine enjoyed the time he spent in North Carolina with his many close friends and business associates. He was very proud of his involvement in the motion picture Lbs. and the message it portrayed. Carmine was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew, Godfather, and friend. With a kind heart, he constantly strove to honor, support, guide and most importantly protect his family. He would do anything for those he loved. Carmine was a good man, and he will be missed deeply. Cherished son of Elena (Iantosca) and the late Beniamino Martignetti of Medford. Beloved brother of Michelina Mawn, her husband, J. Lawrence of Medford, Alessandro Martignetti of Topsfield, Anthony Martignetti of Medford, Rosemarie Hayes, her husband Roscoe, Beniamino Martignetti, Jr., his wife Maria of Chelmsford and Paul Martignetti, his wife Elizabeth of Lynnfield. Devoted uncle of Maya McDonald, her husband Mitch, Kayla and Cianna Martignetti, Benjamin and James Mawn, and Beniamino Martignetti III. Dear friend of Kara Cleary of Boston. Loving nephew of Antonio Martignetti and his wife Adelaide of Revere, Flora Fina and her husband Gaetano of Medford, the late Joseph Iantosca of Braintree, the late Emanuella Martignetti and her late husband Ferdinando, Lucia Musto and her late husband Biagio all of Montreal, Suor Andonetta Martignetti and Suor Angela Iantosca, both of Italy, the late Ferdinando Martignetti and his late wife Angela of NY, the late Felice Martignetti and his wife Palmina, the late Alessandro Martignetti and his wife Antonietta, Maria Musto and her late husband Giacomo, the late Ugo Iantosca and his wife Ortenzia, all of Italy. Also survived by countless cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours, THURSDAY evening, October 17th from 3-7 p.m. IN St. Joseph Church 114 High St., Medford, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated FRIDAY morning at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Entombement to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch | Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn. Remembrances may be made in Carmines memory to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Italian Home for Children 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
Published in Observer Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019