Charles Leo Amundson, known as Charlie, Chuck & Grandpa Chuck; formerly a longtime resident of Melrose, then Malden MA, died April 26th 2020 at Lahey Clinic. He was 87 years of age. Born on July 4, 1932 in Two Inlets MN was one of five children born to the late Cilia (Esser) & Ernest Amundson. Brother of predeceased Leonard & wife Dorothy Amundson, Anna & brother- in-law Wesley Schlauderaff, Ruth Amundson & Walter Hensil. Survived by Florence Hensil of Park Rapids MN and Vernon Amundson of Laconia MN. Chuck graduated in 1950 from Park Rapids MN. He was a Machinist in the United States Navy, during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Boston where he met Anne. He was the devoted husband of Anne Marie (Byrne) Amundson, married in 1960, sharing 48 yrs of marriage. He will be deeply missed by his children, Fred Somers, Jr. of N. Conway NH, Linda & husband John Rafferty of Hales Location NH & Lawrence Amundson of Everett MA. Jim Amundson of Orange CA, Charles Jr. Amundson of Copperascove TX & Sheri Amundson of Seattle WA, & their spouses. Grandfather of Sandra & Shaun Chase of Everett MA, Fred & Nicole Somers III of Peabody MA, Christopher & Eliza Rafferty of Cambridge MA, Jennifer & Bryan Smith of Danvers MA and Ethan Tomas Somers of N. Conway NH. Cherished Great Grandfather of Kayla, Tyler, Taylor, Hunter, Charlie, Calli, Miles & Chase. And survived by many nieces & nephews. Chuck was a hard worker, as a printer for most of his life. Very talented craftsman, gardener and crafts of all types including macrame, that he learned from Navy days. He loved sharing his stories with the family. He loved his sports, and was an avid Red Sox, Patriots & Bruins fan. Chuck & Anne loved camping in their younger years and vacationing in Wells Beach and North Conway and their Beach week tradition has carried on through the generations. Family meant everything to him. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, an Interment Service and Celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody, hopefully before the end of summer. Any donations may be made in Chuck's memory to , Food Bank or mail to COPD Foundation 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Miami, FL 33134, copdfoundation.org-donate A kind, quiet, gentle man. He will be truly missed. May He Rest In Peace.
Published in Observer Advocate from May 5 to May 12, 2020