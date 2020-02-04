Home

Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Christopher Acres
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Christopher S. Acres Sr.


1967 - 2020
Christopher S. Acres Sr. Obituary
Christopher S. Acres, Sr. 52, of Danvers, formerly Malden and beloved husband of Adrianne (Ross) Acres, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Chris was a father of two boys of whom he loved without limit, and was extraordinarily proud of; John Acres and Christopher S. Jr. He was the stepfather to Kyriel (Azreal) Ross whom he also treasured. Officer Christopher S. Acres Sr. End of Watch 01/28/2020, Chris served the Middlesex County Sheriffs Office with distinction for 31 years as a Corrections Officer. Although he loved his job of serving justice, he was looking forward to his retirement. Since the age of 15 Chris was first an Explorer, and then an officer for The Malden Emergency Center (MEC), a first responder center with a rescue unit. It was his second family and second life. Eventually he worked his way up to Captain and then President and Chief Officer of the MEC. He was a Past Worshipful Master (2013) of Mt. Vernon-Galilean Lodge of Malden/ Melrose, and was serving as the current Worthy Patron of Melrose Chapter No. 14, Order of the Eastern Star. He was also a member of the Massachusetts York Rite, and recently initiated into the Aleppo Temple Shrine in Wilmington. Chris was an extraordinarily loving, giving, and kind person. His whole life was dedicated to service, from his work at the sheriffs office to the Rescue Unit, to serving Malden as an Alderman for Ward 5. He would have given you his last dime, the last shirt off his back, and been proud to have done so. His is survived by his beloved wife Adrianne Acres of Danvers, his sons US Army Sgt. Christopher S. Acres, Jr. at Ft. Polk, LA and John Acres at home in Malden, his stepdaughter Kyriel Ross of Hamilton. Chris also leaves behind his mother, Carol Acres and a large extended family from all over the country and Canada. He was preceded in death by his father Chester Ledbury, as well as a half-brother Robert Ledbury. Visiting hours will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home 718 Broadway CHELSEA on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and again from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. An Eastern Service and Masonic Funeral Ritual will be held at 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted in the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6 th at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude in the funeral home. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Massachusetts DeMolay Wakefield Chapter, 370 Salem St. Wakefield MA, 01880. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Welsh FuneralHome.com
Published in Observer Advocate from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020
