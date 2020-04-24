|
Clare W. Carlson, age 97, of Methuen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Mary Immaculate Nursing and Restorative Health Care Center in Lawrence, MA. He was the beloved husband of Beryl A. (Hatch LaBrie) Carlson. They lived in Saugus, MA for many years until they moved to Methuen, MA in 1999. He served as a high school physics and sciences teacher in Wakefield, MA and Malden, MA until his retirement in 1992. Clare is survived by his beloved wife, 11 children and their spouses, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and one brother. Burial and graveside services will be privately held with the assistance of Cataudella Funeral Home in Methuen, MA. The family of Clare will hold a memorial service to celebrate his life when family and friends can once again safely enjoy the comfort of direct fellowship. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Salem Bible Church, 11 Ermer Rd, Salem, NH 03079. To view his complete obituary or leave a note of condolence, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.
Published in Observer Advocate from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020