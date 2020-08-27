Reverend Daniel J. Hickey of Boston, formerly of Arlington and Malden. Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. Beloved son of the late Daniel and Julia Hickey. Loving brother of the late John Hickey. Daniel was a Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Graduate of Matignon High School. Father Hickey was the Pastor of Sacred Hearts Church in Malden for 25 years. Prior to Sacred Hearts Church, he served at Sacred Heart Middleboro, Saint Brigid Church Maynard, Saint Joseph Church, Needham, Chaplain in US Navy, Sacred Heart Church, Lynn, Saint Charles Church, Woburn, Saint Johns Church, Cambridge, and a resident in Regina Cleri Residence in Boston. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation in his belov ed Sacred Hearts Church, Malden on Friday from 9-11 am. Followed by his funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial with military honors in Saint Josephs Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Hearts Church. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
