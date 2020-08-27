1/1
Reverend Daniel Hickey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Daniel J. Hickey of Boston, formerly of Arlington and Malden. Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. Beloved son of the late Daniel and Julia Hickey. Loving brother of the late John Hickey. Daniel was a Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Graduate of Matignon High School. Father Hickey was the Pastor of Sacred Hearts Church in Malden for 25 years. Prior to Sacred Hearts Church, he served at Sacred Heart Middleboro, Saint Brigid Church Maynard, Saint Joseph Church, Needham, Chaplain in US Navy, Sacred Heart Church, Lynn, Saint Charles Church, Woburn, Saint Johns Church, Cambridge, and a resident in Regina Cleri Residence in Boston. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation in his belov ed Sacred Hearts Church, Malden on Friday from 9-11 am. Followed by his funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial with military honors in Saint Josephs Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Hearts Church. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Advocate from Aug. 27 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Hearts Church
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Hearts Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keefe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 26, 2020
Father Dan,remembering many great memories that Dianne and I shared with you,especially your annual trip to Ft.Lauderdale where we would always meet up with you. May you Rest In Peace my good friend
Bob Dingolo
August 26, 2020
Rev. Hickey,
Sir. I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served As a chaplain with the USN during the Vietnam War.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved