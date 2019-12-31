Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gibbons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Gibbons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Gibbons Obituary
David John Gibbons, 73, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, died Friday, December 27, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. David was born March 27, 1946 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, to parents, John and Edna Gibbons. He graduated from Salem State College with a degree in Education. However, his professional career was in the Financial Services Industry culminating as Senior Vice President of Sungard Investment Products. He retired in 2001 and achieved a lifelong dream of living on the beach. David is survived by his wife, Janice Henson, brother, Lawrence Gibbons (Marsha) of Calabash, NC and sister Patricia Gibbons (Don Perham) of Supply, NC. He was an active member of the Calabash Elks and . Golf was his sport of choice and a consummate fan of his beloved New England Patriots and Boston teams. Dave was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, cousin, godfather and friend. He loved to travel to Hawaii being his favorite spot to visit. His generosity was always felt by those he loved. He leaves a huge hole in all our lives. Services were held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswick funeralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC.
Published in Observer Advocate from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -