|
|
David John Gibbons, 73, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, died Friday, December 27, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. David was born March 27, 1946 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, to parents, John and Edna Gibbons. He graduated from Salem State College with a degree in Education. However, his professional career was in the Financial Services Industry culminating as Senior Vice President of Sungard Investment Products. He retired in 2001 and achieved a lifelong dream of living on the beach. David is survived by his wife, Janice Henson, brother, Lawrence Gibbons (Marsha) of Calabash, NC and sister Patricia Gibbons (Don Perham) of Supply, NC. He was an active member of the Calabash Elks and . Golf was his sport of choice and a consummate fan of his beloved New England Patriots and Boston teams. Dave was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, cousin, godfather and friend. He loved to travel to Hawaii being his favorite spot to visit. His generosity was always felt by those he loved. He leaves a huge hole in all our lives. Services were held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswick funeralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC.
Published in Observer Advocate from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020