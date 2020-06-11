Domenic P. DiSario of North Andover formerly of Malden, passed away on June 8, 2020, at home after an extended illness. Dom is survived by his wife Debra Kiley and her mother Grace Kiley, sister Susan Kiley and brother David Houston. He is survived by his Brother Philip DiSario and Sister in Law Maureen DiSario of Tewksbury. He was the beloved uncle to Sheerin Berte, Philip R. DiSario, Hayley DiSario and Paige DiSario. He is predeceased by his cherished sister Cheryl DiSario and his mother Dorothy Clemente Disario and father Philip Disario of Malden. He leaves a large extended family and many friends who he loved and valued. Dom started a number of successful business including New England Network Group, Business Solutions Unplugged and served very proudly on the Board of Malden Overcoming Addiction. Dom spoke passionately about the need for hope and the removal of stigma in all recovery communities and wished that in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory be made to Malden Overcoming Addiction in Malden and/ or The Sun will Rise Foundation in Braintree. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private but a celebration of Doms life and legacy with all the people that knew and loved will be held as soon as possible. To send a message of condolence visit www.spadafora funeral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.