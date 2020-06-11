Domenic P. DiSario
Domenic P. DiSario of North Andover formerly of Malden, passed away on June 8, 2020, at home after an extended illness. Dom is survived by his wife Debra Kiley and her mother Grace Kiley, sister Susan Kiley and brother David Houston. He is survived by his Brother Philip DiSario and Sister in Law Maureen DiSario of Tewksbury. He was the beloved uncle to Sheerin Berte, Philip R. DiSario, Hayley DiSario and Paige DiSario. He is predeceased by his cherished sister Cheryl DiSario and his mother Dorothy Clemente Disario and father Philip Disario of Malden. He leaves a large extended family and many friends who he loved and valued. Dom started a number of successful business including New England Network Group, Business Solutions Unplugged and served very proudly on the Board of Malden Overcoming Addiction. Dom spoke passionately about the need for hope and the removal of stigma in all recovery communities and wished that in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory be made to Malden Overcoming Addiction in Malden and/ or The Sun will Rise Foundation in Braintree. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private but a celebration of Doms life and legacy with all the people that knew and loved will be held as soon as possible. To send a message of condolence visit www.spadafora funeral.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aj Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
June 11, 2020
Deepest condolences on the loss of a dear man, whose spirituality, faith, bravery, commitment and sense of humor were much admired. A great loss to his friends in Medford in Mondays.
Maura M.
June 11, 2020
To: Debra and family . . .

My sincere condolences to you and the family.
Sending hugs.

God bless you,

Michiko B. Andrade
(colleague - Mass Dept of Public Health)
June 10, 2020
RIP Dom. I will always cherish the times I spent with you and the "Fellas" in Vegas. You were always so kind. Prayers sent for your wife and family
Felicia
Friend
June 10, 2020
DOM WAS ONE IN A MILLION ALWAYS WILLING TO GIVE AND HELP OTHERS.HE WILL TRULY BE MISSED.PRAYERS AND THOUGHTS FOR THE FAMILY
Chuck &Muriel Brandano
Friend
June 10, 2020
Dommy you were loved and respected by your family and friends. Debra was the love of your life. You have inspired many by your work ethic and your commitment to a cause you held dear to your heart. In Heaven you are free from pain and can spread your wings and fly. Rest In Peace. We have many family members who are waiting for you with love
Donna DAlessandro
Family
