Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Edward L. Kalil Obituary
Edward L. Kalil, lifelong resident of Malden on July 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Born April 10, 1938 in Boston to the late Edward and Edna (Morin) Kalil. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (Kulvin) Kalil. Devoted father of Deborah Kalil and her husband Stephen Leuci of Revere, Kristine Trainor and her husband John of Shrewsbury, and Edward Kalil of Malden. Cherished grandfather of Lisette and Sean Kalil. Dear brother of Donna McNeill and her husband Bill of Chelsea, Patricia Fisher of FL, Ralph Kalil of Chelsea, Barbara Ashworth and her husband Tom of FL, and the late Loretta Curran of FL. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Edward proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:30am followed by a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.
Published in Observer Advocate from July 23 to July 30, 2019
