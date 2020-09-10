Eloise D. Leisk, died at the age of 88 at her home in Lynnfield, MA on September 7, 2020. Born in St. Peter, MN, she was the daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece, cousin, and mother of Lutheran pastors. Her parents, Rev. Emil R. and Ada (Hegstrom) Carlson last served at First Lutheran Church in Malden. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, D. Gordon Leisk, and brothers C. Edwin Carlson and Emil Eugene (who died in infancy). Surviving are sister Elizabeth Henry of New Windsor, NY, brothers Dr. Elliott R. Carlson of Melrose, MA and H. Earl Carlson (Helen) of Milford, NH and sister-in-law Marie Carlson of Manchester, CT. Also surviving are four children: Judith L. and Joanne M. of Melrose, MA; Jeanette D. of Lynnfield, MA; and Gary G. of Somerville, MA. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Eloise earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Jackson College at Tufts University and Master of Arts in Education from North Adams State College. She served as an elementary school teacher and reading specialist at schools in Pittsfield, MA and West Stockbridge, MA. Eloise was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, MA and Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Woburn, MA, serving as Sunday School teacher, choir member, and president of womens group. She enjoyed social ministry activities such as organizing food drives and deliveries for area families as well as visiting shut-ins. Music was an important part of Eloises life. Besides sing ing, playing the piano, and flute, she instilled a love of music in her children. When she lived in Pittsfield she enjoyed playing flute in the Pittsfield Eagle Band, and once she retired to Lynnfield, she sang in the Polymnia Choral Society. Holidays at her home were never complete without singing and playing a game of Charades. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield, MA presided by Rev. Cindy Jacobsen. A public online service via Zoom will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 1:00 PM. Email jen@faith-andover.org for the Zoom link. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the operating funds of First Lutheran Church, 62 Church St., Malden, MA 02148; or the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 60 Forest Park Rd., Woburn, MA 01801). Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, Woburn.



