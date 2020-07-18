1/1
Ernest L. Sacco Jr.
Ernest L. Sacco Jr. of Revere, July 8, 2020 at the age of 57. Devoted son of the late Ernest Sr. and Frances (Limoli) Sacco. Dear brother of the late Kenneth J. Kennedy. Adored uncle of Lisa Kennedy and Brigit Kennedy, both of Revere. Cherished nephew of John Limoli and Jennifer Sclafani. Ernie is also lovingly survived by many cousins and countless friends. Ernie was a proud member of the Triangle community in Malden for many years, having participated in Impact and Ablevision. He was a kind and gentle soul who could forever be found with a smile on his face. He was always ready and willing to help others. He will be missed dearly by all of those lucky enough to have known him. Due to the ongoing restrictions with COVID-19, all services will be held privately and will be under direction of Paul Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere St. Revere, MA 02151. At the familys request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ernies memory to Triangle, Inc., ATTN: Development, 420 Pearl Street, Malden, MA 02148 or at https://triangle-inc.org/donate/ . To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.buonfiglio.com. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home.

Published in Observer-Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
