Gaetana Catherine "Tana" (nee Marino) Accardi,100, born in Wakefield in 1920, resident of California, passed away May 4th, 2020, at her home in Seal Beach, California. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, godmother, grandmother, great-grandmother. aunt, cousin, neighbor, friend, junior high school cafeteria manager, supervisor at LA county mental health and hygiene social work, student at Braille Institute, member of Italian club and quilting club at Leisure World, baby blanket crocheter, cake baker and decorator, artichoke and tomato gardener, chief meatball and pizza maker, story-teller, world traveler, life-long bus taker and dedicated daily walker. Sicilian. American. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Teresa Marino (ne Bisso), brothers Philip Marino, Ray Marino , cousin "Uncle Sal" Salvatore Marino and her beloved husband Joseph Accardi. Tana (as she was affectionately known) is survived by her sons Philip Accardi (wife Barbara Sardella) and Charles Borges Accardi (wife Millicent Borges Accardi), her sister Mary Ellington and sister-in-law Pauline Marino. Grandchildren: Vanessa Accardi with fiance Jorge Beliz; Jennifer Pruitt and husband Matthew Pruitt; Maria Accardi and wife Constance Merritt; Angela Gering and her husband Christopher Gering and Joseph Accardi with his wife Miranda Accardi. Great grandchildren: Tori Tana Lawler; Chloe and Ryan Pruitt; twins, Francis and Constantine Gering; Milo Stratton and Salvatore Accardi. Tana spent her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. She will be laid to rest in a private service alongside her husband Joseph Accardi at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach, California. A celebration of Tana's life will held at a later date.
Published in Observer Advocate from May 13 to May 20, 2020