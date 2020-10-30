Gary R. Morrissey, 64 of Cape Canaveral Florida. May 26, 1956 | October 21, 2020 Gary Morrissey passed away in the company of his loving wife Katie Morrissey. He also leaves behind his daughter Samantha Morrissey, brothers Steven Morrissey of North Carolina and William Morrissey of Boston. He is predeceased by his mother Gertrude Morrissey and his father Gordon Morrissey. Gary lived in North Reading, Melrose and Malden MA and most recently Cape Canaveral Florida. He was a 1975 graduate of North Reading High School and studied engineering at University of Lowell (now UMASS) He was co-owner of Rocket Gym and Recreation in Cape Canaveral along with his wife. Gary was known as a skilled wood worker and machinist with two engineering patents for his work in mechanical engineering. He continued to enjoy building and working in his shop in Florida. He was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed watching the Bruins and the Patriots games. He was also a music fan and was frequently out enjoying live music whenever he could. He was an avid golfer and fisherman and enjoyed many other outdoor sports. Arrangements: There will be a celebration of Garys life on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the Moon Room Located at 107 Long Point Road Cape Canaveral FL from 2:00PM | 6:00 PM.



