Janice Collings (Campbell) McDermott, 70, of Malden, passed away peacefully in the evening of May 14th, 2020 at High Pointe House hospice in Haverhill from complications of lung cancer. Janice lived in Malden for the past forty years with her husband Bob McDermott, who died in 2012. For many years, Bob and Janice had a business painting houses and repairing old windows. Most recently, Janice lived at Heritage House in downtown Malden and worked at Stop & Shop and the YMCA. She was an incredibly gentle and kind-hearted person whose warmth and love impacted all those who interacted with her. She is survived by her son, Taylor and his family in New Mexico; her goddaughter, April and her family in Arizona and her brother, David and sister, Ellen and their families. In lieu of flowers or gifts, anyone wishing to honor her memory, please do something kind for someone in need. That would make Janice happier than anything.
Published in Observer Advocate from May 17 to May 24, 2020