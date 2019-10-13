|
|
John K. Upham, of Byfield, age 76, beloved husband of Carol (Fabrizio) Upham, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, Mass. Born and raised in Malden, he was the son of the late Charles and Clementine (Quinn) Upham. He attended Malden High School and continued his education at Boston University where he studied computer programming. Mr. Upham had been employed for more than forty years at Raytheon where he worked in the IT department as a programmer on the finance team. Mr. Upham had resided in West Peabody from 1970 to 1986 and attended Our Lady of the Assumption church in Lynnfield. In 1986 he moved to Byfield and attended Immaculate Conception Church in Newburyport, Mass. Mr. Upham had a lifelong love of the ocean and beach and spent many weekends at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Mass. He was an avid reader, enjoyed working in the yard and was a lifelong fan of all Boston sports teams. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife with whom he shared fifty years of marriage, he is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Howell and her husband, Paul of Milton, Vt., Kathleen Wright and her husband, Starker of Milford, N.J. and Amy Berk and her husband, Jonathan of Astoria, N.Y., six grandchildren, Samantha Howell, Ethan Howell, Aidan Ferry, Ryan Ferry, Gus Berk and Oscar Berk, his siblings Ellen, Joyce, Carole, Rita, Michael and William and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to The Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. to support cancer research and patient care. For directions and online guest book please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Observer Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019