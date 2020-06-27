John Steele Foley, age 72, passed away on June 8 in Largo, Florida after a brave battle with brain cancer. Born in Malden MA, he was the spouse of the late Jackie Chopolas and son of the late John F. Foley and late Marion E. Foley. Prior to retirement, he worked for many years at Salem Glass as a glazier and curtainwall fabricator. More recently he was a board member of Paradise Park in Largo, a loving and caring community. He never missed an opportunity to share with us another glorious 80 degree day, the color of the blue skies or a vivid sunset. He was a mentor to those who were fortunate and patient to learn, a loving brother and uncle and was ever present in his surroundings. Happiest when surrounded by his family and friends, he found peace near the ocean, with sun on his face and sand between his toes. He is survived by sisters Kathleen DaSilva, Elizabeth and her husband Robert Sandler, Nancy and her husband Adam Battaglino; nieces and nephews James DaSilva, Jill DaSilva, Jodie Rivard, Ryan Sandler, Erik Sandler, Sarah Fedas and Nicholas Battaglino. Services are private. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www. Solimine.com.
Published in Observer-Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.