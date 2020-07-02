1/1
Joseph B. Blanchette
Joseph B. Blanchette, age 90, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Blueberry Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Beverly, on Monday, June 29, 2020. Prior to his recent move to Beverly, Joseph resided in Malden for many years. Born on March 17, 1930, in Salem, MA, he was a son of the late Francis X. and Marie Ann (Murphy) Blanchette. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. Following his military service Joseph went on to receive a Bachelors Degree from Cambridge College and a Masters Degree from Suffolk University. Joseph worked as a Foreign Language teacher at Malden High School for many years. In his free time, Joseph enjoyed attending the theater and spending time with friends and family. Joseph is survived by his nieces and nephews Gail (Blan- chette) Carmody, Robin (Blan-chette) Johnson, Mark Blanchette and his wife Denise (Perron) Blanchette, all of Beverly, Daniel Blanchette of Florida and Richard Blanchette of California. As well as great nieces and nephews Jenna Johnson, Jason Blanchette, Scott Blanchette of Beverly. In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his three brothers Francis, Robert and Thomas; and his sisters-in-laws' Margaret (Yakim) Blanchette and Rose (Pierro) Blanchette. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com.

Published in Observer-Advocate from Jul. 2 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cuffe McGinn Funeral Home
