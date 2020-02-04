|
|
Kate R. Reynolds, 84, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Carriage Hill Assisted Living. Born on December 21, 1935 in Arlington, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Hosmer) Richmond. She is survived by her daughters the Rev. Carol Reynolds of Scottsdale, AZ and Gwendlyn DeYoung-Reynolds of Rollinsford, NH, granddaughter Aiyana DeYoung-Martin, her faithful companion, dog Togo; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who are like family. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur Jack Reynolds, Jr. and her sister Mary Alice Baker. A graduate of Arlington High School, Kate was a long time resident of Arlington, MA before moving with her family to Reading in 1972 and then to Berwick, ME with her husband in 2000. She taught piano for many years, both privately and for Creative Arts for Kids, and studied education at Lesley College. She also worked as an aide in a Special Ed classroom at Reading Memorial High School and cared for the infants of RMHS staff in her home. In addition, she volunteered her time generously as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher and for the Girl Scouts, Habitat (Ipswich River, MA), and Laudholm Farm (Wells, ME). She loved children, music, animals, nature, Nubble Lighthouse, doing family genealogy research, traveling, and meeting new people. A woman of deep faith, she was actively involved in each church to which she belonged. A woman of deep curiosity, she never stopped learning, growing, and hungering for more knowledge. A woman of deep compassion, she had many friends with whom she maintained close ties, yet always had room in her heart for one more. A woman of deep roots, she was a New Englander through and through. Kate could usually be found with a warm smile on her face and could often be heard laughing her infectious laugh. The family wishes to thank residents and staff of Carriage Hill Assisted Living for the love and care they showed Kate over the last 2-1/2 years of her life. She loved you and enjoyed life right up to the end, thanks to you. There will be a visiting hour on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 AM at the First Parish Federated Church, 150 Main St. South Berwick, ME; followed by a memorial service at 11AM. A reception and time of sharing memories of Kate will also be held at Park Avenue Congregational Church, 50 Paul Revere Road, Arlington, MA at 2 PM on Saturday, February 8. Burial will be private, at the family plot in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider donating in Kates name to one of two causes dear to her: Arts in Reach (https://www. artsinreach.org/donate/), which uses creativity and the arts to empower teenaged girls, including her granddaughter Aiyana; and Great Works Regional Land Trust (https://www.gwrlt.org/index.php/you-can-help/contribute), which conserves the natural beauty of the region where Kate lived for nearly two decades. Please go to www.taskerfh. com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Observer Advocate from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020