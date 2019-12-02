|
Kim (James) Dervishian, of Medford, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 64. Born in Stoneham, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elaine (Muzarol) James. Kim loved everyone, and was loved in return. She would help anyone in need and there was not one she would turn away. Kim was the definition of generosity and unconditional love. She was dedicated to her family and taking care of them was her passion. Making them all happy was her main goal in life, and she succeeded on every level. When Kim was not spending time with her family, she enjoyed her muffins in the morning, going shopping with her girlfriends, watching all of the Patriot's and Bruin's games, and spending summers at their family home in Maine. Kim was a dedicated wife, the best mom, loving aunt, sister in law and friend. She will be greatly missed. Kim was the beloved wife of the late Leo G. "Skip" Dervishian, Jr. She was the devoted and loving mother of Kerri Dervishian DiGregorio and Brandon Dervishian. She is also survived by her loving furry friend Astro and many loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, on Friday, December 6, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Kim's name to www.caringforacure.org. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn Wilmington
Published in Observer Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019