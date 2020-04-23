|
|
Lorraine Carol Hamilton, 81, died peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Dorchester, she lived her early years in Somerville with her devoted parents and two younger brothers, Ray and Paul. She loved her family vacations in Maine where she fished with her brothers, played games with her cousins, and explored the small island which seeded her love for antiquing. Lorraine became a longtime resident of Malden and loved the home she created with her husband, Al Hamilton. She worked many years at Macys which was a perfect fit for she loved fashion. Lorraine loved gardening, spending time with her family and along the way she traveled. A perfect day for Lorraine would be reading a mystery novel in her flower-filled back yard, a visit from her grandchildren for a swim in the pool, and then, happily, a dinner out with her husband. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund. For online obituary please visit ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Observer Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020