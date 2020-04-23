Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine C. Hamilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine C. Hamilton Obituary
Lorraine Carol Hamilton, 81, died peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Dorchester, she lived her early years in Somerville with her devoted parents and two younger brothers, Ray and Paul. She loved her family vacations in Maine where she fished with her brothers, played games with her cousins, and explored the small island which seeded her love for antiquing. Lorraine became a longtime resident of Malden and loved the home she created with her husband, Al Hamilton. She worked many years at Macys which was a perfect fit for she loved fashion. Lorraine loved gardening, spending time with her family and along the way she traveled. A perfect day for Lorraine would be reading a mystery novel in her flower-filled back yard, a visit from her grandchildren for a swim in the pool, and then, happily, a dinner out with her husband. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund. For online obituary please visit ccbfuneral.com.
Published in Observer Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -