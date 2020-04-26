|
Lorraine Carol Hamilton, 81, died peacefully April 18, 2020. Born in Dorchester, she lived her early years in Somerville with her devoted parents and two younger brothers, Ray and Paul. She loved her family vacations in Maine where she fished with her brothers, played games with her cousins and explored the small island which seeded her love for antiquing. Lorraine became a longtime resident of Malden and loved the home she created with her husband Al Hamilton. She worked many years at Macy's which was a perfect fit for her love of fashion. Lorraine loved gardening, spending time with her family and traveling. A perfect day for Lorraine would be reading a mystery novel in her flower filled backyard, a visit from her grandchildren for a swim in the pool and dinner out with her husband. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her children, Joseph Buelow and his wife Mary, Suzanna McGunagle, Carolanne and Shaun Cahill, Debranne and Gary Jensen, eleven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, two brothers, Ray Roderick and his wife, Mary and Paul Roderick and his wife Kathryn, all of Malden and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund. For online obituary please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
