Lucy J. Cosentino, age 69 died April 2, 2020 at Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston. Born and raised in Malden to the late Joseph and Muriel (Rich) Cosentino. She was a graduate of Malden High School. Lucy worked as a hairdresser for many years before changing careers and working and retiring from the U.S. Postal Service. She was a 25 year lung transplant survivor as well as a kidney transplant recipient and made the most of the time she was given with these gifts always making her doctors laugh at her antics when she visited. She enjoyed family, music, beaches, fashion, pictures and videos of her granddogs , and thrift stores. She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Broderick and her husband Brian of Danvers, Taiesha Stroud of Georgia; grandson Sean 'Special Doll' Fortier and his girlfriend Marianne Halas of Beverly, granddaughter Ava Broderick of Danvers, Sisters Claire Shea and her husband Bob of Charlestown, Fran White and her husband Gerald of Maine, Marie Murphy and her husband Paul of Natick, Ginny McAdam and her husband Carl of New Hampshire, and Lisa Grant of Wilmington, her mother, Muriel Cosentino of Malden, her good friend Ulysses Bernard Stroud of Malden, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Cosentino. Lucy was loved by many, from former classmates to former co-workers to the many friends she's made along the way, she will be truly missed. Lucy's wishes were to bypass any type of service. In her words No mourning and tears, celebrate my life instead. Throw a coin in the ocean in my memory. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in Observer Advocate from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020