Margaret 'Peggie' Ruth McCuin, 62, of Manassas, Virginia passed away on June 16th 2020 at Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, Virginia. Peggie was born on February 11th 1958 in Malden, Massachusetts to Patrick Joseph Amirault and Freda Lorraine (Merlin) Amirault. She was raised in Medford, Massachusetts and always considered the Boston area home. She married Eduardo Francisco Alonso on the 28th of February 1975 and gave birth to two daughters, Kristina Elena Webb and Lisa Marie Tanner. She remarried July 11th 1992 to Ronald Wayne McCuin and gave birth to two sons, Ronald Patrick McCuin and Joshua Wayne McCuin. Peggie was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Joseph P. Amirault and Patrick J. Amirault. She is survived by her ex-husband Ron McCuin, all four of her children, and six grandchildren: Tasia Nicole Webb, Brendan Sterling Webb, Troy Austin Turner, Elena Rose Tanner, Jackson Thomas McCuin, and Riley Fox McCuin; her sister Lorraine F. Amirault; three brothers, Peter J. Amirault, Robert J. Amirault, and Paul E. Amirault; her stepfather John Hodgdon and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Peggie was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved nothing more in this world than her grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Service Dogs of Virginia in the name of Jackson Thomas McCuin.

Published in Observer-Advocate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

