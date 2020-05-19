|
Nancy (Jenkins) Buchanan, 83, of Kennebunkport, Maine and formerly of Stoneham, loving wife of the late Robert Buchanan, passed away on Saturday, May 9 th, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Winchester, she the daughter of the late Ralph and Nancy (Arnold) Jenkins. Nancy grew up in Stoneham and was a graduate of Stoneham High School. Nancy worked in the electronics industry at RWA Inc. until her retirement in 2001. She raised her family in Malden, and moved to Kennebunkport, Maine 20 years ago after retiring. Nancy enjoyed the ocean, especially her time at Goose Rocks Beach. Her greatest joy came from her loving family. She was devoted and extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. Nancy is the devoted mother of Robert Buchanan Jr. and his wife Alison of Danvers, Michael Buchanan and his wife Tracy Polito of Biddeford, Maine, Glen Buchanan and his wife Julie of Dracut. Cherished grandmother of Britney, Robert III, Alyssa, Ryan and Cristina Buchanan, McKenna and Harrison Buchanan and Matthew, Jack and Joseph Buchanan. Loving great grandmother of Jackson. Beloved sister of the late Anne Delong and Sally Murphy, along with auntie, cousin and dear friend to many. At this time, services for Nancy will be held private with a Celebration of Nancys Life to follow at a later date. Please consider making a donation in Nancys Memory to:Kennebunkport Public Health Nurses Services 101A Main Street Kennebunkport, ME 04046, (207)967-4401 For information and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information please visit www.facebook.com/ BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home Celebrating Life - Sharing Memories 781.438.2280
Published in Observer Advocate from May 19 to May 26, 2020