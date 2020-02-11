|
|
Nancy L. (Monahan) MacDonald, 83, of North Reading and formerly of Malden, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Robert J. Bob MacDonald, who died this past September. Born in Malden, MA on October 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late P. Humphrey and Ruth (OLoughlin) Monahan. Nancy was a graduate of Malden High School. She has been a resident of North Reading for the past 53 years and a member of the Trinity Evangelical Church. She was a homemaker and was dedicated to her family. Family members include her loving daughters, Cheryl Gauthier, Ruth Bernard and Susan Warren, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Ruth Finnegan. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 AM at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill Street, North Reading. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 14 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to the charity of ones choice. www.croswellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer Advocate from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020