Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Church
105 Haverhill St
North Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy MacDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. MacDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. MacDonald Obituary
Nancy L. (Monahan) MacDonald, 83, of North Reading and formerly of Malden, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Robert J. Bob MacDonald, who died this past September. Born in Malden, MA on October 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late P. Humphrey and Ruth (OLoughlin) Monahan. Nancy was a graduate of Malden High School. She has been a resident of North Reading for the past 53 years and a member of the Trinity Evangelical Church. She was a homemaker and was dedicated to her family. Family members include her loving daughters, Cheryl Gauthier, Ruth Bernard and Susan Warren, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Ruth Finnegan. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 AM at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill Street, North Reading. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 14 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to the charity of ones choice. www.croswellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer Advocate from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -