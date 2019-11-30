|
|
Neil Joseph Goodemote, 89, passed away November 22, 2019, at his home in Marietta, GA, after an extended illness. Neil is survived by his seven children, including David (the late Linda) Goodemote of Reading MA; and 13 grandchildren, including Luke (Meredith) Goodemote of Lynnfield MA and Abigail Goodemote of Reading MA. Visitation for Neil will be observed on Friday, November 29th from 4 pm | 6 pm, at the West Cobb Funeral Home at 2480 Macland Road SW, Marietta, Ga. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, November 30th at 10 am at St. Josephs Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW in Marietta GA.
Published in Observer Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019